Morans dare to dream at Africa Championships

By PHILIP ONYANGO

More by this Author

The national men's basketball team take on fancied Democratic Republic of Congo in the opening match of the Africa Nations Championships which tips off in Bamako, Mali on Friday afternoon.

The game, which starts at 1900hrs (EAT), will see Kenya return to the continental stage after a three-decade absence having last featured in 1989.

The Morans are in Group 'B' which also has Nigeria.

According to the schedule released by the president of Fiba Afrique technical committee Alphonse Bile, the opening ceremony will be held on Saturday after all the delegates arrive in Mali.

Kenya Basketball Federation treasurer Peter Orero, who together with coach Cliff Owuor will link up with the team on Friday afternoon, said the team was in high spirits and has predicted a good outing.

"We were the first team to arrive in Bamako on Tuesday afternoon and have had two training sessions which is good for the team," Orero said.

Related Stories High flying 'Morans' off to Africa basketball show

Owuor on his part said the four new inclusions in the team Victor Odendo, Fidel Okoth, Victor Bosire and Faheem Mohammed will add the much needed depth.

Dropped from the team which did duty in Uganda are James Mwangi, Brian Namake, Victor Ochieng and Mike Makiada.

Other players in the team are captain Griffin Ligare, assistant captain Tyler Okari, Ariel Okal, Bush Wamukota, Ronnie Gundo, Eric Mutoro and Valentine Nyakinda.

Fixture

Friday

Kenya vs DRC 1900hrs (EAT)

Saturday