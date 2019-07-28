Kenya Morans duo named in Africa All Star team

By PHILIP ONYANGO

Kenya concluded their Africa Cup of Nations campaign in style bagging two individual awards during the closing ceremony held in Bamako, Mali.

It was the icing on the cake for the Morans after a brilliant run which saw them get a silver medal, losing only twice in the week-long competition.

As expected, free-scoring Tyler Okari emerged tournament top scorer with 130 points to his credit including his 21 points in the 61-82 loss to Democratic Republic of Congo in the final on Saturday.

Also getting a on award was centre player Bush Wamukota, son of Webuye West Member of Parliament Dan Wanyama, who was named best blocker and thus together with Okari earned their places in Africa's All Star team which also had the DR Congo duo of Maxi Shamba and Jordon Sacko as well as Edson Ndoniema of Angola.

Kenya had lost 65-82 to DRC in their opening group 'B' game which the Congolese dominated. A majority of the Kenyan players failed to click in this final which Kenyans fans led by top Ministry of Sports officials among them the CAS joined Nairobi governor Mike "Sonko" Mbuvi to watch on a big screen at the Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium.

Only Tyler Okari played with the usual zeal with the rest among them Eric Mutoro, Griffin Ligare, Bush Wamukota looking timid throughout the encounter.

The victors took a huge 29-18 lead in the first quarter but the Kenyan team reorganized to outscore the Congolese 19-07 in the second quarter for a slim 37-36 lead at the break.

The Kenyans then went to sleep committing turnover after the other allowing the Congolese easy runs and open looks as they trailed 29-10 in the third and 17-14 in the final quarter.

Kenyans took to social media in numbers to congratulate the Morans following their stunning display at the tournament despite losing heavily in the finals.

Kenya started the tournament badly losing 65-82 to DRC but bounced back from their nightmare start to see off Nigeria 81-69 in the second group game.

The rejuvenated Kenyans then edged Ivory Coast 85-83 in the round of 16 before seeing off favourites Tunisia in a thrilling quarter-final clash which they won 82-76 through overtime.

Thereafter they beat Morocco 96-66 to book a slot in the final where DRC proved too good.

Their brilliant displays in Bamako have attracted heart-warming support from Kenyans among them President Uhuru Kenyatta, former prime minister Raila Odinga, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed who tweeted to congratulate the team for their brilliant show.