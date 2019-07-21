Morans eye Afro basket quarters after Nigeria win

By PHILIP ONYANGO

The national men basketball team, The Morans, inched closer to a historic quarter final berth of the Africa Nations Championships with a deserved 81-69 victory over fancied Nigeria at the Palais Des Sports Salamatu Maiga arena in Bamako, Mali on Saturday.

Kenya, who had lost the opening match 65-82 to Democratic Republic of Congo, were a totally different side against the strong Nigerians whom Kenya had never beaten before in the history of Africa's men basketball.

After dominating the qualifiers in Kampala where he was voted Most Valuable player, Denmark-based Tyler Okari once again put up a brilliant performance leading Kenya's statistics with game high 31 points, nine assists and four steals in this game which also saw Ariel Okal, Eric Mutoro and Griffin Ligare play a crucial role.

Kenya led 16 -13 in the first quarter and 18-10 in the second to lead 34-23 at the break but sensing danger, Nigeria came to the third quarter a rejuvenated side winning 23-19 to put pressure on Kenya head coach Cliff Owuor, who missed the first game due to travel document issues, to ring changes.

A change of tact in the fourth quarter saw the Kenyans apply pressure defence on their opponents and it worked magic as they outscored Nigeria 28-17 for the sweet victory.

Other scorers for Kenya were Okal and Mutoro who scored 12 points each while Ibe Abuchi (13 points), Abdulwahab Yakubu (10 points) and Abdul Yahya (10 points) were other scorers for Nigeria.

Speaking on phone from Bamako, Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) treasurer Peter Orero said the boys played with a lot of energy and predicted they would make the quarters where they are lined up against Egypt who are on top of Group 'D'.

"We lost the first game against DR Congo on technicalities but we are now focused to go for the top", Orero said.