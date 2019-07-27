Kenya Morans go down fighting in Afrocan final

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

More by this Author

Kenya settled for second in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afrocan) after losing 61-82 to Democratic Republic of Congo in the final played in Bamako, Mali on Saturday.

It was the Morans' second loss in the competition that saw them claim the scalps of traditional African basketball heavyweights Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Tunisia and Morocco en-route the final.

Coincidentally, their tournament ended just as it had began having lost 65-82 to the same opposition in their Group 'B' opener on July 19.

Eric Mutoro's spectacular three-pointer handed Cliff Owuor's charges a half-basket lead at the break with the scores at 37-36; deservedly so after Kenya recovered from a slow start.

However a series of turnovers from skipper Griffin Ligare saw the Congolese open a six-point lead 39-45 before stretching further ahead to 47-65 at the end of the third quarter.

There was no stopping the men in blue as they completed the job at 61-82 to carry the day and end Kenya's fairy-tale run in the tourney.