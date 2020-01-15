Kenya Morans hammer Tanzania at Nyayo

By PHILIP ONYANGO

Kenya Morans on Wednesday hit shorthanded Tanzania 95-55 in Fiba Afro basketball pre-qualifiers as the championships entered Day Two at the Nyayo National stadium Gymnasium.

The writing was on the wall for the Tanzania side right from tip off when Kenya's Australia-based forward Desmond Owili, who from the opponents turn over, made a simple drop step for Morans' first basket which would then be followed by three point shots from Griffin Ligare and Victor Bosire as Kenya led 12-00 inside the first five minutes.

Things did not look better for Tanzania team who missed open looks as Kenya's Fahim Juma and Eric Mutoro joined Bosire and Ligare in what looked like a shooting contest for an easy 20-00 scoreline at the end of the first quarter.

Tanzania came to the second half a rejuvenated side after a pep talk with Ali Mohammed, Erick Lugora and Haji Rashid turning to long range shots which dropped as they managed 18 points against Kenya's 24 for a 44-18 scoreline at the break.

Webuye West Member of Parliament Dan Wanyama, father of Morans star Bush Wamukota, and his Makadara counterpart George Aladwa were among the Kenyans who turned up to cheer the lads to victory.

Ligare scored a game high 21 points while Eric Mutoro and Fahim Juma scored 15 and 10 points respectively for the Kenyans. Tanzania had Erick Logare with 20 points while Haji Rashid managed 14.

"We looked much better than yesterday because there was cohesion a sign that the players are gelling well going forward," Kenya coach Cliff Owuor said after the match.

His Tanzania counterpart Alfred Ngalaliji blamed the defeat on absence of his key players.

"Most of my players are soldiers who were on leave and recalling them for this duty proved difficult," he said.