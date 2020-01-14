Kenya Morans outclass Eritrea

By PHILIP ONYANGO

France-based Robert Nyakundi put on a masterclass display as Kenya Morans outclassed Eritrea 112-64 in their first match of the Fiba Afro Basketball Pre-qualifiers at the Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium Tuesday evening.

The huge, but swift Nyakundi was a delight to watch bringing the French flair to the Kenyan game with a combination of shots, handles and well executed post plays, which he made look very simple.

Also impressive for Kenya against the resilient Eritreans, who gave a good account of themselves, was the indefatigable Victor Bosire, Fahim Juma and Rwanda-based Mike Makiadi.

Kenya led 25-13 in the first quarter and 50-25 at the break with coach Cliff Owuor taking the second half opportunity to rotate all his players ahead of Wednesday's mouth watering clash against neighbours Tanzania

"We needed to take a comfortable lead then cool it down as we plan for more tougher fixtures from tomorrow," Owuor said, adding that he was happy with the team's general performance.

The tournament, which has now registered a full house with the arrival of the Burundi, will now see three matches played per day after day one of the event had only two games.

Against Tanzania in this game set to tip off from 6pm, Morans will have an easy time if the previous meeting between the two teams is anything to go by.

Morans beat Tanzania 97-46 during the AfroCan Zone Five qualifiers in Kampala last year and should have no problem repeating the same.

Foreign based stars led by Robert Nyakundi, Desmond Owili, Bush Wamukota and Mike Makiadi are among the players Kenya will be relying on to tilt the scores in their favour.

Other matches on Wednesday will see Eritrea take on Southern Sudan from 2pm, while Somalia will square it out with Burundi at 4pm.

Wednesday's Fixtures

Eritrea vs Sudan - 2pm

Somalia vs Burundi - 4pm