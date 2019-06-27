Kenya beat Rwanda in basketball African Games qualifiers

By PHILIP ONYANGO

IN KAMPALA

Kenya women's basketball recovered to beat a stubborn Rwanda 92-80 in game two of the Fiba Africa Zone Five qualifiers here at Lugogo Indoor courts on Thursday.

The Lionesses, who had lost opening match 82-80 to Egypt in Wednesday, vented their anger on Rwanda playing a more purposeful game with captain Hilda Indasi, Debra Atieno and Betty Kananu proving to be the destroyers in chief.

Kenya took a narrow 17-16 first quarter lead and were up 39-37 at the break against a resilient Rwanda side, whose playmaker Romania-based professional Tierra Henderson was simply unstoppable.

Henderson, who had game high 28 points in their first match against Uganda, was however stretched off towards the end of the game, but had already amassed a game high 38 points, the highest score by an individual player at this championships.

Kenya stepped up the pace in the third quarter racing to a 14 points lead with the scores at 67-53, before taking the game beyond their opponents reach.

Kananu top scored for Kenya with 30 points, Hilda Indasi had 22 points and Felmas Koranga scored 12.