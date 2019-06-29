Kenya faces Rwanda hurdle in African Games quest

By PHILIP ONYANGO

More by this Author

IN KAMPALA, UGANDA

Will Rwanda’s men’s basketball team spoil Kenya's party and possible ticket to represent Africa Zone Five in both the African Games to be staged in Morocco and the African Nations Cup set for Mali later in year?

That will be the question on the lips of many Kenyan basketball fans as the teams clash this afternoon in the decisive game which may decide who takes home this regional trophy.

The Kenyan men thumped Egypt 97-79 and require a win of any margin to carry the day. Kenya need to beat Rwanda by any margin to be crowned champions in the game scheduled to tip off at 5pm today to throw the title chase wide open.

The women’s championships also enters the semi-final stage with the team that finishes fourth taking on the first team in the first semi final from 1.00pm.

The teams that finish second and third respectively will clash in the second semi from 3pm.

All eyes will however be on the Kenya-Rwanda encounter as the Rwandese have dominated Kenya at both club and national team for a while now; serving up a potentially explosive match on Sunday.

“We worked very hard to beat Egypt and cannot sit back in our laurels and wait for mathematics to decide our fate by losing to Rwanda,” Kenya coach Ronnie Owuor said.

Kenya will however have to closely monitor forward Kami Kabange, Gasana Kenneth and Pascal Niyonkuru who have been outstanding for Rwanda.

Yesterday, Kenya Morans walloped neighbours Tanzania 112 -74 to inch closer towards the Fiba Zone Five African Games qualifiers title in an entertaining match at Lugogo indoor courts.