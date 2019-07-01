Kenya miss out on African Games spot

By PHILIP ONYANGO

IN KAMPALA, UGANDA

Kenya women; basketball team qualified the Fiba Afro basket Championships set for Senegal in August despite losing 72-90 to Egypt in the finals of the African Games qualifiers which concluded here at the Lugogo Indoor courts on Monday.

This is after Fiba Africa gave a wild card to Zone Five due to its competitiveness allowing the Zone to present two teams at the African championships final tour.

Kenya will, however, miss out of the African games in Morocco, where Zone Five will be represented by Egypt.

It was not a surprising result given that Egypt, the only unbeaten side in this entire championships so far, had beaten the Kenyan 86-82 in the opening match.

It was a bad day in office for the Kenyans, who failed to click in all the four quarters as the marauding Pharaohs took control from the tip off leading 22-18 in the first quarter, 44-33 at the break and 72-63 at the end of the third taking the game beyond reach of Kenyans.

Betty Kananu had a game high 20 points to lead the scores, while Vilma Achieng and Felmas Adhiambo had 23 and 12 points respectively for the Kenya.

Reen Awad managed 16 points to lead the Egyptians, whose other scorers were Raneem Elgedawy and Menatalia Awad, who had 13 points each.