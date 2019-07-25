Kenya stun Tunisia in OT to storm Fiba AfroCan semis

But it was the indefatigable Ulinzi Warriors guard Erick Mutoro who ran the Tunisians rugged in the 40:51 minutes he was on the floor. Mutoto poured in 14 points in a 4-of-18 field goal attempts. He scored four or his six free throws in the encounter that had to be decided in overtime. Power forward Tyler Okari, who scored the buzzer-beater that saw Kenya edge out Ivory Coast in the previous round, had a quiet night but managed 14 points - hitting 1-of-4 from beyond the arc, and 6-of-16 from the field.