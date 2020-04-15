Kenya wheelchair basketball risks ban over unpaid fine

By VICTOR OTIENO

More by this Author

Anxiety has gripped the Kenya Wheelchair Basketball Federation (KWBF) men’s and women’s national teams, over a looming ban by the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF).

The two teams fear that they may not feature in any international competition in the coming days, should KWBF fail to pay a Sh2 million fine imposed on them by the IWBF.

The world wheelchair basketball governing body slapped KWBF with the fine for failing to keep to its word of sending teams to the Africa qualifiers for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games held from March 1 to7 in South Africa.

“Every player takes the IWBF games very serious. They see them as the only place to get the much needed exposure. If we are banned, no one will see the need of being in the team,” said Caleb Odiyo, the men’s national team captain.

His women’s counterpart Caroline Wanjiru said: “The government told us to commit ourselves to the competition. They are aware of the consequences of not participating, therefore it is only prudent they pay the fine, so that we are not banned.”

In the one week competition, Kenya, who are the East Africa champions, were scheduled to compete for the Paralympics ticket against hosts South Africa, Algeria, Morocco and Egypt in the men’s category.

Advertisement

In the women’s qualifiers, Kenya was drawn to play South Africa and Algeria.

Morocco and Algeria are the men’s teams that qualified for the 2020 Paralympics, which have been postponed to next year, not later than summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The African women’s ticket to the global competition was clinched by Algeria.

KWBF president Alfred Simiyu said IWBF rejected their regret letter of not honouring the games, because it was sent late.

The teams were forced to pull-out of the competition three days to kick-off, after the government failed to keep to its word of providing them with travel tickets.

Part of the fine should be used by IWBF to compensate for the expenses it incurred, having made early arrangements for team Kenya on accommodation, food and transport, after KWBF confirmed participation.

Simiyu said the government has remained non-committal on settling the fine.

“We were informed of the fine when we pulled out of the competition. We informed the government immediately and even sent a letter to them, but they are yet to respond,” he said.