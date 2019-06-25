Kenyan basketball teams eye African Games

By PHILIP ONYANGO

IN KAMPALA, UGANDA

Siblings Airal Okal Koranga and Felmas Adhiambo Koranga are expected to be deeply involved in the opening matches Wednesday as Kenya seeks to make a return to the African Games to be held in Morocco in August.

The 23-year-old Adhiambo, a forward who just completed her first year at Tyler Junior College in Texas, USA, graduated from Shimba Hills Secondary School in 2014 while her elder brother, Okal, a small forward who has just re-joined the Kenya Ports Authority men’s team after a professional stint in Doha.

The women's team also has gifted point guard Rose Ouma, formerly of Wayland College in the US, but now based in Dubai, power forward Mercy Wanyama, a younger sister of Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama, now playing professional basketball in Spain, and centre Vilma Achieng, who just joined Kenya Ports Authority after a professional stint in Seychelles.

Also expected to perform well is the men's team under coach Cliff Owuor.

Power forward Demond Owili (Australia) has played in Uganda before when he was a student at Uganda Christian University and should team up well with Denmark-based shooting guard Tyler Okari and US-based Bush Wamukota, the son of Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama.