Kenyan teams chase Games slots in Kampala

By PHILIP ONYANGO

US-based student Felmas Adhiambo Koranga has linked up with Kenya women’s basketball team which will compete in African Games qualifiers starting Wednesday in Kampala.

The first contingent of men and women’s squads left for Kampala Monday.

Koranga, a student at Tyler Junior College in Texas, joined the team’s training camp on Saturday after getting clearance from her personal doctor regarding a nagging knee injury she sustained while playing for her college in the USA.

"She has been very cautious with her injury and when she was cleared to play, I had no alternative but to include her in the final team to Uganda because she will give us more options," coach Ronnie Owino said of Koranga, who won several trophies as a student with Shimba Hills Secondary School in Kwale County, where she studied before getting a scholarship to study and play basketball in USA.

Also making the final list of men’s team is Koranga's elder brother Ariel Okal, who plays for Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) team in the local league.

Denmark-based Tyler Okari and Demons Owili, who plies his trade in Australia, are the only two foreign-based players in the men’s team in accordance with new Fiba Africa rule which stipulates that only two players based outside Africa can feature in men’s team.

Rose Ouma, who plays in Dubai and Mercy Wanyama who is based in Spain, and KPA players Velma Awino and Christine Akinyi are some of the players coach Owino intends to rely on in the tournament.

The Kenyan contingent of 24 men and an equal number of women were on Sunday treated to a sumptuous luncheon by former Kenya Basketball Federation chairman Paul Otula, who also wished the teams well in Kampala.

Otula Monday said the teams had prepared well for the tournament and remains optimistic of a good showing in Kampala.

According to Otula, the teams were to travel to Uganda in two batches. The first group left the country Monday while the second group flies out Tuesday morning.

"We have done our best as a federation by giving the players conducive environment for training. It is now upto the players and officials to give us good results," Otula said.

Owino and Everlyne Kedogo will coach the women’s team, while Cliff Owuor and Carey Odhiambo will be in charge of men’s team.

Maxim Milimu will manage the teams, while KBF Fixtures Secretary Joseph Amoko is leader of the delegation. Other countries expected at the championship include hosts Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Egypt and Burundi.

Kenyan teams

Women: Rose Ouma, Samba Mjomba, Debbie Obunga, Selina Okumu, Betty Kananu, Melissa Akinyi, Hilda Luvandwa, Clara Rotich, Christine Akinyi, Vilma Achieng, Mercy Wanyama, Felmas Koranga. Head coach: Ronnie Owino. Deputy: Evelyne Kedogo