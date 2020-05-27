LeBron among US athletes outraged at black man's death

By AFP

LOS ANGELES

NBA superstar LeBron James was among the US athletes taking to social media in outrage over the death of a black man in Minnesota after a white policeman kneeled on his neck for several minutes.

Four Minneapolis police officers were fired Tuesday as a video showing one of them kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who later died, sparked protests.

Los Angeles Lakers playmaker James contrasted the incident with the kneeling protests of former NFL star Colin Kaepernick in 2016.

Kaepernick was ostracised by the NFL for kneeling during the playing of the national anthem in a protest against police brutality and racial injustice.

"This... ... Is Why," James posted on his Instagram feed with side by side photos of the white policeman kneeling on Floyd's neck and Kaepernick kneeling on the sideline.

"Do you understand NOW!!??!!??" James wrote. "Or is it still blurred to you?? #StayWoke"

Other figures from the sports world speaking out over the Minneapolis incident included Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

"This is murder. Disgusting," Kerr tweeted. "Seriously, what the hell is wrong with US????"

NFL Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. tweeted: "Worlds honestly sickening. It really is..... no explanation."

Dallas Cowboys line backer DeMarcus Lawrence wondered how any African-American could feel safe after watching the video.

"DONE BEING QUIET AND DONE BEING ANGRY," Lawrence tweeted. "HOW CAN WE FEEL SAFE WHEN THOSE MEANT TO PROTECT US ARE KILLIN' US?!!!! WHEN WILL MINORITIES BE FREE TO BE AMERICANS IN AMERICA!?"

Former US Soccer international forward Taylor Twellman posted the video on Twitter with the message: "When will it stop?! Honestly this is murder in plain daylight."