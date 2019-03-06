Kenyan basketball star Mercy Wanyama has created history after signing a professional contract in Spain.

The Langata High School alumnus, who is the younger sibling of Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama and ex-international McDonald Mariga, has penned a short-term deal with second-tier side Antuna Adba.

This performance-based contract will initially enable her to turn out for the team for the remaining six games of the season.

"I have always wanted to play in Spain. I want to try European basketball and hope to give my best version," she said.

"McDonald spoke very well of Asturias and I am very excited about this opportunity. Right now, I only think about the remaining six matches but I would like to do things well and stay here longer."

Thus Mercy, who represented Storms in the Kenya Basketball Federation's women premier league last season, becomes the first ever Kenyan to play professionally in Spain.

"She is a very athletic player who will help us a lot," Amalio Alvarez, who is the team's technical director added.