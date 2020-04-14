Mother of NBA star Towns dies after coronavirus battle

By AFP

More by this Author

LOS ANGELES

Jacqueline Towns, mother of Minnesota Timberwolves centre Karl-Anthony Towns, died Monday of complications of the coronavirus, the NBA team announced.

"Jackie, as she was affectionately known among family and friends, had been battling the virus for more than a month when she succumbed on April 13th," the Timberwolves said in a statement released on Monday.

"Jackie was many things to many people - a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met."

Karl-Anthony Towns had posted an emotional Instagram video on March 25 describing his mother's battle with suspected Covid-19 that eventually saw her sedated and put on a ventilator.