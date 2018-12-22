Rockets' star to miss at least two weeks with hamstring strain

By AFP

NEW YORK

Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul will miss at least two weeks with a left hamstring strain, club general manager Daryl Morey said Friday.

An MRI exam revealed a grade-2 strain, a day after the veteran was injured in the second quarter of the Rockets 101-99 loss to the Heat in Miami.

The 33-year-old point guard is averaging 15.6 points, 8.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 steals a game this season for the Rockets. Morey said the injury would be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Houston, which went an NBA best 65-17 last season, was on a five-game win streak and at 15-15 for the campaign when Paul went down.

The Rockets are 0-5 without Paul this season, scoring 9.4 fewer points a game than rivals in those situations, and have dropped nine games in a row without him going back to last season's playoffs.

That's when Paul suffered a right hamstring strain and Houston fell one win short of reaching the NBA Finals.

Paul, who signed a new four-year contract worth $160 million before the season began, has helped the Rockets go 77-22 when he's in the lineup but has been nagged by hamstring injuries throughout his career.

In all, Paul has missed 19 games with five prior hamstring injuries with his teams going 9-10 overall without him.