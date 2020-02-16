alexa NBA to lose Sh40 billion over Hong Kong tweet - Daily Nation
NBA to lose Sh40 billion over Hong Kong tweet

Sunday February 16 2020

Norman Powell #24 of the Toronto Raptors takes a shot past Andre Drummond #0 of the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Little Caesars Arena on January 31, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. Toronto won the game 105-92. PHOTO | GREGORY SHAMUS | AFP

AFP
By AFP
NEW YORK

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Saturday the league expects to lose "several hundred million dollars" due to a row with China over a tweet by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey supporting Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters.

The NBA's Chinese sponsors cut ties in a fierce mainland backlash following Morey's tweet in October, just before two NBA teams played pre-season exhibition matches in China.

State broadcaster CCTV also stopped airing NBA games for the country's millions of ardent basketball fans and has not resumed.

"The magnitude of the loss will be in the hundreds of millions of dollars," Silver told a press conference on the sidelines of the All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

"Probably less than Sh40 billion ($400 million), maybe even less than that," he said.

However, "it's substantial", he added.

"I don't want to run from that ... But I don't have any sense that there's any permanent damage to our business there."

The commissioner said he expected CCTV to resume broadcasts of NBA games but did not give a timeframe.

