Nyarmasai shoots Lady Bucks into Premier League

Stephanie Nyarmasai ensured Kisumu Lady Bucks returned to top-flight basketball after three years absence with a stellar performance that saw them dismiss Kenya Ports Authority Youth 3-1 in the women’s National Division One semi-final play-offs over the weekend.

Nyarmasai, also the team captain, has been dominant since the season started and engaged a higher gear in the play-offs which saw her top score in the quarter-finals and semi-finals games.

The self-sponsored Kisumu-based side finished the regular season in second position setting up quarter-finals play-off date with Eldonets of Eldoret whom they saw off 2-0.

In their first semis series encounter in Mombasa, Nyarmasai scored a game-high 21 points as KPA Youth won 57-46.

She posted 26 points as Kisumu replied with 57-53 win to tie the series 1-1.

In Kisumu, she scored another game-high 19 points as Lady Bucks beat KPA 61-52 to lead the series 2-1 before finishing the job on Sunday with another brilliant display posting another game-high 21 points in a 62-50 victory.

“I am very happy to have been there to help my team make a deserved return to the top league after three years wait and I now want to ensure this dominance continues to the top league next season,” she said after their qualification to the final.

Her sentiments were shared by team coach Davemichael Okoth who vowed to rally his troops to silence Riara University in the five-match series finals after the Nairobi-based side saw off Strathmore University 3-0 in other semi-final.

By virtue of qualifying for the final, Riara also earned promotion to the Premiership.

Lady Bucks and Riara University will now take up the places of Western Delight and African Nazarene who were relegated.

University of Nairobi Terrorists and Kenyatta University Pirates earned promotion from the men’s Division One League to the Premiership replacing World Hope and United States International University who were relegated.

Women Premier League play-off matches saw defending champions Equity Bank take an early 2-0 lead against stubborn University of Nairobi Dynamites while KPA also lead Storms 2-0 in the other semi-final clash.

Meanwhile, Kenya will be hosting the AfroBasket Pre-Qualifiers next year from January 14-18 at Nyayo Gymnasium.

This will be the first time Kenya will be hosting such high profile basketball tournament after 23-year wait.