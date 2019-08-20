Obama basketball jersey sells for Sh12 million

This undated handout photo from Heritage Auctions and obtained by AFP on August 19, 2019 shows a Punahou High School basketball jersey worn by former student Barack Obama during his senior year as part of the 1979 Hawaii State Champion boys' varsity basketball team. - A basketball jersey worn by former US president Barack Obama at high school has sold at auction for Sh12 million smashing its pre-sale estimate, the auction house said on August 19, 2019. The number 23 jersey - which was issued by Hawaii's Punahou School for its 1978-79 season - had been expected to go for Sh10 million, Heritage Auctions said in a statement. PHOTO | AFP