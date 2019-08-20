alexa Obama basketball jersey sells for Sh12 million - Daily Nation
Obama basketball jersey sells for Sh12 million

Tuesday August 20 2019

This undated handout photo from Heritage

This undated handout photo from Heritage Auctions and obtained by AFP on August 19, 2019 shows a Punahou High School basketball jersey worn by former student Barack Obama during his senior year as part of the 1979 Hawaii State Champion boys' varsity basketball team. - A basketball jersey worn by former US president Barack Obama at high school has sold at auction for Sh12 million smashing its pre-sale estimate, the auction house said on August 19, 2019. The number 23 jersey - which was issued by Hawaii's Punahou School for its 1978-79 season - had been expected to go for Sh10 million, Heritage Auctions said in a statement. PHOTO | AFP 

In Summary

  • Obama is a known basketball fan and was often seen playing during his tenure at the White House, with presidential staffers, celebrities or other guests
  • The jersey was valued at Sh10 million ($100,000) before it was sold
AFP
By AFP
NEW YORK

A basketball jersey once owned by former US president Barack Obama sold Monday for Sh 12 million ($120,000) , according to the Dallas auction house that sold it.

The number 23 jersey belonged to 18-year-old Obama while he was a senior at Punahou High School in Hawaii, where he lived at the time, according to Heritage Auctions.

The jersey was valued at $100,000 before it was sold.

Obama is a known basketball fan and was often seen playing during his tenure at the White House, with presidential staffers, celebrities or other guests.

