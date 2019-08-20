Obama basketball jersey sells for Sh12 million
Tuesday August 20 2019
NEW YORK
A basketball jersey once owned by former US president Barack Obama sold Monday for Sh 12 million ($120,000) , according to the Dallas auction house that sold it.
The number 23 jersey belonged to 18-year-old Obama while he was a senior at Punahou High School in Hawaii, where he lived at the time, according to Heritage Auctions.
The jersey was valued at $100,000 before it was sold.
Obama is a known basketball fan and was often seen playing during his tenure at the White House, with presidential staffers, celebrities or other guests.