Oyugi stars as KPA rally to beat Umoja

Keegan Oyugi produced a man-of-the-match performance scoring a game-high 29 points to help champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) beat hosts Umoja 83-70 in an evenly contested Kenya Basketball Federation men's Premier League return leg match at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium on Sunday.

KPA, who had lost 77-83 to rivals Ulinzi Warriors at the same venue on Saturday, came back into the game late in the fourth quarter after trailing 28-38 at half time. Umoja, who started the duel as underdogs, had shooting guard Michael Munene, veteran Allan Ouma and Nick Gol calling the early shots to shock KPA with a 18-11 first quarter run. Umoja continued to pile pressure on the out-of-sorts dockers racing to another deserved 20-17 lead at the end of the second quarter.

KPA needed the indefatigable Oyugi's contribution which saw him tear apart Umoja's cracked defence to score at will. Oyugi was outstanding in the third quarter where he scored 12 points to tip the scales his side's way.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, Umoja were still leading 59-54 before KPA's youthful forward Ken Wachira changed the game with consecutive three-pointers which sent Umoja into panic.

After Oyugi locked the duel 63-63, KPA celebrated their first lead at 64-63 with six minutes 55 seconds to go. Umoja never recovered again. Evergreen Wachira's aggressiveness saw KPA explode in a 71-68 run toward the last two minutes of the game.

KPA coach Sammy Kiki said: "I'm happy for the win which shows that the team is picking up the game chemistry. We are still disadvantaged with little time to train to together but we hope that the management will allow us to be training together for at least three days before our matches.''

KPA captain Martin Kitonga said: "The team lacked motivation after working hard only to lose to Ulinzi Warriors on Saturday. We later realized that we needed to concentrate in the last quarter to win after a mediocre start in the first two quarters.''

Forward Ariel Okal, who was rested in the dying minutes, scored 16 points and Ken Wachira added 14 for the winners. Nick Ogol replied with 14 points for the losers while Munene picked 10.

In the women's Premier League, coach Everline Kedogo's Eagle Wings recovered to beat Kenyatta University Oryx 46-37 after leading 26-11 at the breather. Eagle Wings, who had lost 42-59 to champions Equity Bank on Saturday, had only nine players available for selection but Sandra Ekasiba, led from the front scoring 13 points and Irene Atieno added eight to secure two vital points.

Kedogo, who is also Kenya's women national team assistant coach, said: "We are back on track and the victory has assured us to finish in top eight positions and qualify for the play-offs. We are left with a tough match against KPA in Mombasa, ANU, Tangit Sparks and Dynamites where we need three wins to finish sixth overall.''

In the men's Division One League, forward Steve Omollo sunk 17 points and Odhis Okaro added 15 to steer Kenya Defence Forces Morans to a clean 58-50 win over Blazers. Blazers experienced player Brian Busu finished the game with game-high 21 points for a side that trailed 23-31 at the break but put up a spirited fight to outscore the soldiers 22-10 in the last quarter. However that was not enough to secure victory.

Strathmore University harvested maximum points in their men's Division Two league after registering a 67-56 win over Kenya Airports Authority thanks to Ken Adodi and Collins Adodi, who scored 15 and 13 points respectively for the winners.

In the women's Division One league, Riara University humiliated coach Juma Kent's Footprints 74-31 after racing to a huge 37-13 half time lead.

SUMMARISED RESULTS

Sunday

Premier League: KPA 83-70 Umoja, Eagle Wings 46-37 Oryx

Men's Division One: KAA 56-67 Strathmore University, KDF Morans 58-50 Blazers

Women's Division One: Riara University 74-Footprints

Saturday

Men's Premier League: Ulinzi Warriors 83-77 KPA, Equity Bank 59-Eagle Wings, Strathmore University 60-43 ANU