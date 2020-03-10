Quartet vie for University Basketball League honours

By VICTOR OTIENO

More by this Author

The inaugural National University Basketball League has entered a crucial stage after four action packed weekends.

Zetech University, Riara University, Strathmore University and African Nazarene University (ANU) are the teams that are still in contention for the title after they qualified for the semi-finals in the men’s only competition.

The matches are held at Nyayo National Gymnasium in Nairobi.

The four teams advanced to the competition’s semi-finals after emerging first and second in their respective pools.

University of Nairobi (UoN) and Kenyatta University (KU), who are the 2019 Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Division One gold and silver medallists respectively, failed to make it to the knock-out stage.

Zetech University have emerged as the league’s title favourites after winning all their four matches played at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi to top pool B on 12 points.

Advertisement

Zetech, coached by Job Munene, completed what has been an excellent one month with a 69-61 victory over Catholic University of East Africa (CUEA) on Sunday.

But coach Munene’s side had to sweat to maintain their 100 percent record, as CUEA led 39-36 at halftime.

Zetech put their best foot forward in the second half and outscored their opponents 33-22, to seal their fourth victory of the competition.

"We do not want to lose focus because of the unbeaten run. We continue working hard in training to remain in good shape to fight for the title,” said Munene.

While Strathmore University and KU tied at position two on six points after winning two matches each, Strathmore progressed to the semi-finals because of a superior winning margin.

Pool A was closely contested, with Riara University and Africa Nazarene University (ANU) tying at the top on nine points each.

Riara was ranked ahead of ANU because of a superior winning margin.

“We have a big test ahead (Strathmore) before reaching finals. Before that match, we want to work on finishing to be clinical, “said Riara coach Zedekiah Ong’ang’a.

UoN, who were the league’s favourite by virtue of winning the 2019 KBF Division One, finished third on three points after registering one win only, a 65-34 victory over MultiMedia University on Sunday.

Each pool had five teams, with the matches being played in round-robin format.

Semi-finals fixtures

Zetech University vs ANU