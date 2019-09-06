Serbia close in on Basketball World Cup quarters

By AFP

WUHAN, CHINA

Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic pulled the strings as formidable Serbia closed on a quarter-final spot at the Basketball World Cup with a 90-47 demolition of Puerto Rico on Friday.

Jokic had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and made a sublime laser pass to cut open the Puerto Rico defence as Serbia began the second-round group phase much as they finished the first.

Sacramento Kings forward Nemanja Bjelica also impressed once more, drilling a leading 18 points.

World and Olympic silver medallists Serbia are in devastating form, comfortably winning all four matches in China and claiming the unofficial title of favourites from holders the United States.

The Serbians, who have not looked even remotely troubled so far, face their biggest test yet when they take on Olympic bronze medallists Spain on Sunday.

In other second-round action on Friday, Poland continued their surprise run by recovering from a first-quarter deficit to defeat Russia 79-74.

