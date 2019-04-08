Shock as Busia basketball player drowns

By VICTOR OTIENO

Kisumu County Basketball League (KCBL) side Raptors has been thrown into mourning after their guard and three pointer Chris Onyango drowned in River Nile, Uganda on Sunday.

The Busia-based team were on their way back to Kenya after taking part in a friendly match in the neighbouring country when the tragedy struck.

Head coach Christine Wabala confirmed the death, saying it has dealt the team a big blow.

"It is so sad to announce the death of my player Chris Onyango. It is a big blow to Team Raptors of Busia," said Wabala.

According to the tactician, the players had stopped at Jinja to have a glimpse of Africa's longest river, when Onyango slipped and fell into the ravaging waters.

"The players were on their way back from a friendly match in Kampala, they passed by Jinja where he (Onyango) drowned in the water yesterday," she said.

KCBL coordinator Oliver Nyawanda said the player was standing on top of a rock when he lost balance and fell into the river.

"We are informed the players were taking photos when the incident happened," Nyawanda told Nation Sport.

Wabala said divers with the help from locals managed to retrieve the body and it was moved to a mortuary in Uganda. The body arrived in Kenya on Monday morning.

She eulogised the deceased as a hardworking player, who played a key role in the team's third place finish last year.

"He played very well last season. He was our guard and three pointer and the loss is just to big for us as a team," she said.

Nyawanda stated: " There was talent in him, he played several matches for his team last season. It is sad the star in him has been cut short."