South Sudan hammer Eritrea in Afro basketball qualifiers

South Sudan registered their second century score in two straight games when they thumped Eritrea 111-57 as the Fiba Afro basketball pre-qualifiers entered day two at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The emphatic win put South Sudan atop the standings with four points at the event which has attracted six teams and is being played in a round-robin format.

Kenya Morans, who humiliated Eritrea 112-65 in their first match on Tuesday, were due to play Tanzania in a game that could put them at par with South Sudan should they win. The teams are battling for the single ticket which will take them to next phase of the qualifiers.

The sharp-shooting South Sudanese outplayed their opponents in all departments, out rebounding the Eritreans 45-23. South Sudan turned the ball over 11 while Eritrea had 14 turnovers.

Bol Bak picked from where he had left it in their win against Somalia, scoring a game high 22 points as they took the first quarter 28-15, second quarter 35-8 and third 21-20 in this game that attracted a huge crowd.

Other scorers for South Sudan were Nyangek who made 15 points while Emmanuel Malou and Makuol Duondak had 14 points each with Israel Mulugatia and Aron Zekakarias leading Eritrea with 14 and 22 points respectively.

In the Second match of the day, late entrants Burundi hit Somalia 105-86 in their first match of the tournament.

Inspired by Gubert Njimbere who guided Rwanda Patriots to a win at the Basketball Africa League in Kigali last year, Burundi raced to a 20-15 first quarter lead and never looked back.

Thursday's fixtures

2pm -Eritrea v Tanzania

4pm -Burundi v Sudan