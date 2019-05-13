Storms wreak havoc to climb to second on table

By CAXTON APOLLO

Storms ended their win drought to register two consecutive victories in their Kenya Basketball Federation women’s Premier League first leg matches at Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium over the weekend.

Storms, who had lost two matches in a row, recovered to defeat University of Nairobi’s Dynamites 48-26 on Saturday.

On Sunday, Storms completed a weekend double with a huge 49-45 win over coach Everline Kedogo’s Eagle Wings. The four points saw Storms move from fifth to second position on the 12-team standings with 12 points.

Storms, who finished third last season, have played eight matches, won four and also lost four. They were too smart for newly promoted Dynamites whom they led 20-11 at end of the first quarter before closing the half 30-13 up.

It was forward Dedee Were, who was instrumental for Storms scoring 21 points in their two much needed victories.

Going tough

Dynamites continued to find the going tough in the top competition when Strathmore University Swords defeated them 59-46 on Sunday.

Former two-time champions Eagle Wings beat Africa Nazarene University 44-38 in a tight affair.

Women’s champions Equity Bank extended their unbeaten record to seven matches when they clobbered hosts Western Delight 86-21 at the Kakamega Police Canteen on Saturday.

The bankers maintained their top position on the table standings with 14 points. Western Delight, who have won only match and lost four, had nothing to offer before their home fans trailing 47-21 at the breather.

Equity Bank coach David Maina relied entirely on towering forward Belinda Akoth, who scored 17 points with Cynthia Mawero adding 14 that did great damage to Delight.