Strathmore sink Delight to close in on play-offs slot

Visiting Strathmore University humiliated relegation battling Western Delight 58-27 in a Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Women Premier League match at Kakamega Police Canteen Ground on Saturday.

Strathmore’s victory enhanced their chances of qualifying for the play-offs which normally comprise of clubs that finish in the top eight positions at the end of the regular season.

The students, under coach Ronnie Owino, are remaining with four matches to wind up the regular season against Equity Bank, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), United States International University – Africa (USIU-A ) and University of Nairobi (UoN).

Donald Liru's Western Delight have five matches to play against African Nazarene University (ANU), UoN, Equity Bank, KPA and USIU-A.

On Saturday, Strathmore raced to a 11-4 lead in the first quarter courtesy of Eunice Silong’s four points, while Euphrasia Kageha poured in three points for Delight in the quarter.

Western Delight failed to capitalise on the home ground advantage against the sharp shooting students. In the second quarter, Strathmore again walked over Delight 19-5 to take a commanding 30-9 first half lead.

Strathmore’s Edna Kola scored an impressive 10 points in this quarter, while Delight‘s Catherine Oloo had 3 points.

After the breather, umpires Tom Odeke, Zachariah Kabaji and Eugene Kadira were time and again forced to give verbal warnings to players of both sides for unsporting behaviour as tempers flared.

Owino expressed delight at his team’s victory.

“My instructions to the players were that we win the match to enable us compete in the play offs and thereafter go for the title,” he said.

Liru attributed their defeat to inexperience and lack of proper training.