Tanzania, South Sudan impress at Nyayo
Thursday January 16 2020
Tanzania showed class thumping Eritrea 101-69 in their second match of the ongoing Fiba Afro basketball pre-qualifiers at the Nyayo National Stadium on Thursday.
Tanzania, who have only registered six players for the event after the rest of the members of the team failed to travel at the last minute, took an early 23-19 lead in the first quarter and stretched the lead 51-38 at the break.
Ally Mohammed led the score card with a game high 29 points, while Eric John managed 22 points in this match that left Eritrea winless after three games.
Abiel Zeru and Bilal Abduselam managed 12 points each for the losers.
In the second match of the day, South Sudan made light work of Burundi with a brilliant display that kept the partisan crowd at Nyayo entertained.
Point guard Teny Puot was the star of the match with a game high 33 points and Mathiang Muo managed 16 points. Guibert Nijimbere was Burundi's star with 16 points.
"We are taking it one game at a time. We have Tanzania tomorrow (Friday) then Kenya on Saturday so ours is to simply scout and plan for each game," South Sudan coach Ajou Deng said after the match.