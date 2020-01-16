Tanzania, South Sudan impress at Nyayo

By PHILIP ONYANGO

Tanzania showed class thumping Eritrea 101-69 in their second match of the ongoing Fiba Afro basketball pre-qualifiers at the Nyayo National Stadium on Thursday.

Tanzania, who have only registered six players for the event after the rest of the members of the team failed to travel at the last minute, took an early 23-19 lead in the first quarter and stretched the lead 51-38 at the break.

Ally Mohammed led the score card with a game high 29 points, while Eric John managed 22 points in this match that left Eritrea winless after three games.

Abiel Zeru and Bilal Abduselam managed 12 points each for the losers.

South Sudan's Akoi Agau (right) defends against Musada Regis of Burundi during their Afro Basketball 2021 qualifier match at Nyayo National Stadium on January 16, 2020.PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NATION MEDIA GROUP

In the second match of the day, South Sudan made light work of Burundi with a brilliant display that kept the partisan crowd at Nyayo entertained.

Point guard Teny Puot was the star of the match with a game high 33 points and Mathiang Muo managed 16 points. Guibert Nijimbere was Burundi's star with 16 points.