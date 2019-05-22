Terry Stotts extends Blazers stay despite sweep

LOS ANGELES

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts has agreed a new multi-year contract extension in the wake of the team's NBA playoff exit to the Golden State Warriors, the team said Tuesday.

Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey confirmed a new contract had been signed but gave no further details.

Olshey said Stotts' winning record had prompted the club to lock in the coach for the long-term.

"We win every year," Olshey said. "But it goes beyond just wins and losses. It's alignment. It's partnership. It's knowing the organization is moving forward. It's a commitment to a longer-term view that there are priorities beyond just the next game."

Stotts meanwhile told reporters that he was happy to be remaining with the team.

"Obviously, I'm pleased," Stotts said. "I'm pleased that we came to an agreement. I'm very happy here, I'm happy with the team.

"This year was probably the most enjoyable year as a head coach, as far as the group of guys we had."

Stotts, 61, joined the Blazers as head coach in 2012.