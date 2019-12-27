The fight to play in top leagues has been real for Kisumu teams

By VICTOR OTIENO

By DONNA ATOLA

On February 28, Kisumu County held its first sports stakeholders meeting, marking the first step towards reviving sports in the region.

Representatives in more than 30 sporting disciplines attended the meeting, which recommended the formulation of Kisumu County Sports Policy, with greater engagement between the devolved unit and teams.

At the time, Chemelil Sugar Football Club, Kisumu Starlets Football Club and Lakeside men’s basketball team were the only teams from the county competing in top leagues. More meetings were held to discuss how in Kisumu could regain its lost glory as a sports hub in the country.

Ten months later, no progress has been made. No other stakeholder meeting has taken place since February contrary to the promise by the county’s ministry of sport. The committee tasked with formulating a sports policy no longer sits.

But there is a glimmer of hope for sports lovers in the county as four more teams from the region – Lady Bucks (basketball), Kisumu Rugby Football Club, Kisumu All Stars (football) and Lakers (hockey) have fought their way to Kenya’s top leagues this year.

After three years in the cold, Lady Bucks have finally returned to the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) women’s Premier League following their victory in the 2019 KBF Division One women’s Premier League.

The club, which has struggled to honour away fixtures, finished second in regular season to qualify for the play-offs, which they went on to win. They beat Eldoret-based Eldonets 2-0 in the play-off quarterfinals, and saw off-off Kenya Ports Authority 3-1 in semi-finals.

Lady Bucks were declared champions after their opponents, Riara University, were disqualified for fielding an illegible player in the third match of the best-of-five finals on December 8.

PASSION AND DISCIPLINE

Coach Dave Michaels attributes the team’s rise to passion and discipline.

“The girls have a lot of love for the game. They were committed throughout the season despite many problems,” said Michaels.

The team, whose return to the top flight league promises thrilling action for basketball fans at their Jomo Kenyatta Sports ground base which they share with men’s team Lakeside, is seeking a sponsor.

Lakeside, coached by George Onassis, returned to men’s premier league after winning the 2017 Division One title.

In the ended season, Lakeside finished eighth in the regular season to qualify for the post-season play-offs, but were eliminated in the quarter-finals on 2-0 basis by champions Ulinzi Warriors.

Ulinzi Warriors' Victor Bosire shoots from the free throw line during Game One of their basketball match against Lakeside at Kenyatta Sports ground in Kisumu on October 26, 2019. Ulinzi won 80-78. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI |

DALA SEVENS

While Kisumu is known for football, high turn-out of fans during Dala Sevens leg of National Sevens Circuit at Mamboleo showground has shown that Kisumu fans also love rugby. In March, Kisumu RFC returned the top-flight men’s 15s rugby league, the Kenya Cup after two seasons in the second-tier Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Championship.

Kisumu RFC qualified for 2019 Kenya Cup season after reaching the final of KRU Championship where they beat Western Bulls 23-5 at Kakamega Showground to win the title. Coach Howard Okwemba who guided the team back to Kenya Cup was released and was replaced by Ugandan Brian Makalama. The team has struggled and is currently bottom of the 12-team league on four points ter eight rounds of matches.

The team has wom just one league match, the 19-17 victory over Nondescripts, something Makalama has blamed on inexperience. “We signed up new players at the beginning of the season. Our performance has not been the best because the players have not gelled as a team,” said Makalama.

In football, Kisumu All Stars have endeared themselves to fans since earning promotion to the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) on June 9, two seasons after the club’s formation.

All Stars, popularly known as ‘Otenga’ among fans, qualified to play in the KPL after finishing second in the National Super League on 80 points, one behind leaders Wazito.

At the time, Chemelil Sugar, based some 50 kilometers away from Kisumu City, was the only team from the county in the KPL. To improve performance, veteran coach Henry Omino was brought on board and about 10 new players recruited. All Stars have struggled in the league and currently lie 16th with eight points after 13 matches. The team has only won twice - 1-0 against Kariobangi Sharks and 2-0 against Wazito respectively.

Omino said: “We are not in the position we had envisioned, but our aim is to remain in the league,” Omino said.

Kisumu Starlets, who were promoted to the Kenya Women’s Premier League in 2017, finished fifth on 46 points this season.

Financial challenges have taken a toll on Chemelil Sugar in the 2019/2020 KPL season, and the team is second from bottom and risks relegation.

Lakers became the first club from Kisumu to feature in Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) women’s Premier League. The team qualified to play in the league after finishing second in the 2018 women’s Super League.

Despite being newbies with no sponsor, Lakers finished fourth in the just ended KHU Premier League on 21 points, having won five matches, drawn six and lost three.

Lakers goalkeeper Millicent Adhiambo who is a Form Three student at Sinyolo Girls Secondary School, was the league’s best goalkeeper and striker Alice Owiti the league’s most promising player.

The team lacks a proper hockey pitch and played its home matches at Simba Union Club. The team has been ejected from Simba Union and has no proper playing ground as Jomo Kenyatta turf becomes unplayable when it rains.