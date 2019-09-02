Thunder, Equity Bank cling to top spot

By CAXTON APOLLO

Thunder and Equity Bank women team maintained top spot in their respective Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Premier League tables after picking maximum points in their weekend assignments at Nyayo Gymnasium.

Thunder rocked World Hope 58-41 on Saturday before registering a 89-65 win over Emyba on Sunday to take their tally to 36 points. Former Ulinzi Warriors forward Ancette Wafula scored game-high 23 points while Kevin Chogo added 22 to help Thunder complete a double over Emyba who they beat with half a basket 66-65 in a hotly contested first leg.

The two wins saw Thunder establish a five-point cushion between them and second-placed Ulinzi. Thunder, who have won 16 matches and lost two, have three games at hand against Equity Bank, USIU-A Tigers and defending champions Kenya Ports Authority. Ulinzi, who are Thunder’s main challengers for first position, are second on 31 points having registered 15 wins and one loss.

The soldiers, who had taken a break from the league to participate in the East Africa Military Games that ended in Nairobi recently, are left with six matches to end the regular season.

Thunder coach Sadat Gaya said: "The team has got momentum to win all the remaining three matches to boost the chances of finishing the regular season in first position. Ulinzi Warriors have six matches at hand against our three fixtures which gives as an upper hand."

Emyba still have a chance of qualifying for the play-offs despite dropping a point against Thunder. They lie seventh with 22 points and they must rise to the occasion in the remaining six matches to finish among top eight. George Namake's World Hope, who have so far won only two matches and lost 12, are relegation candidates after their recent loss to Thunder. World Hope are second from bottom with 16 points.

Equity Bank men’s team needed 21 points from forward Titus Musembi and 16 from Daniel Omondi to defeat Umoja 72-59. Equity’s victory pushed them to third with 25 points from 11 wins and three losses. Umoja, who had Nick Ogol replying with 20 points, must register good results in their remaining seven matches to book a spot in the play-offs.

Women’s defending champions Equity Bank remained top with victories over University of Nairobi’s Dynamites (60-40) on Saturday and Storms (72-57) on Sunday.

The bankers, who had guard Betty Kananu scoring 36 points in both matches, increased their tally to 35 points. David Maina's charges, who have 16 wins and one loss, have five matches to end the regular season.

Storms, who had started the second leg strongly, dropped a key point but kept second position with 32 points. Storms, under coach Abel Nson have one match at hand and have high hopes of finishing the regular season in top four positions.

Strathmore University Swords overcame Tangit Sparks 60-48 to keep third spot with 31 points. With five matches to go, Ronnie Owino’s charges and former champions Kenya Ports Authority are likely to finish second behind Equity Bank. Swords have lost three matches while the dock women two.

Dynamites remained seventh spot on 22 points from eight wins and six losses but face a tall order to win their remaining five matches to qualify for the play-offs.

Tangit Sparks handled by Justus Akhwesa were the major casualties at the weekend losing two crucial matches. On Saturday, Tangit Sparks - formerly Masaku Sparks - got off to a poor start losing 48-60 to Swords then went down 36-46 to Eagle Wings on Sunday despite putting up a spirited fight. Eagle Wings have 25 points from eight wins and 10 losses.

Eagle Wings coach Everline Kedogo said: "We are still in the running for the play-offs because we expect better results in our last four matches."

In the men’s Division One, University of Nairobi’s Terrorists are hot favourites to finish top after edging Zetech University 57-56. Terrorists lead with 35 points while Lions moved to fifth on 30 points after losing 62-66 to Strathmore University. Strathmore University revived their play-offs hopes after garnering two critical points.

Summarised results

Men’s Premier League

Thunder 89-65 Emyba, Thunder 58-41 World Hope, Equity Bank 72-59 Umoja

Women’s Premier League

Equity Bank 72-57 Storms, Eagle Wings 46-36 Tangit Sparks, Equity Bank 60-40 Dynamites

Men’s Division One

Lions 62-66 Strathmore University, Terrorists 57-56 Zetech University, Little Prince 30-58 KCITI, Nebulas 50-45 Renegates

Women’s Division Two