Thunder keep up chase for top spot

By CAXTON APOLLO

Thunder will be seeking to revive their chances of finishing top in the regular season of the men’s basketball Premier League when they meet Umoja at Nyayo National Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon.

Thunder, complicated their hopes after newly promoted Eldonets shocked them 67-57 in their return leg match in Eldoret last weekend.

The unexpected defeat saw them drop to third in the standings with 28 points. Thunder beat Eldonets 87-81 in their first leg match in Nairobi.

Ulinzi Warriors, who are Thunder’s main threat for top position, increased their points tally to 31 after beating reigning champions KPA 83-77. The soldiers have won 15 outings with only one loss 55-68 against hot rivals Thunder.

Umoja put up a spirited fight before going down 70-83 to KPA in the last six minutes and shooting guard Michael Munene, forward Gilbert Obiero and Nick Ogol are still capable of denying Thunder the much needed two second leg points.

Umoja outplayed the dock men leading 38-28 at the breather and had an upper hand until in the last quarter.

KPA broke the 63-63 dead lock to snatch their first lead for good at 64-63.

Thunder, on the other hand, will parade experienced Kenya’s national team shooting guard Griffins Ligare, much improved guard Faheem Juma and forward Kevin Chogo to rediscover their winning trek that will keep a live their chances of scooping first position in regular season. The top eight teams will qualify for the play-offs.

Thunder coach Sadat Gaya said: “We went back to the drawing board and have worked hard on our defence to win all our remaining seven matches.

“The team is still in good shape to harvest the crucial two points to move from the current ninth position on the table standings,” Umoja coach Steve Kuta said.

In the women’s Premier League, coach Justus Akhwesa’s Tangit Sparks formerly Masaku Sparks will continue with their campaign to finish among the top eight teams and qualify for the play-offs when they meet Kenyatta University Oryx.

Tangit are ninth on the league table standings with 20 points from five wins and 10 loses.

It leaves hard fighting Purity Atandi, Brenda Mwaniki and Celia Okumu with a hard task to beat youthful Oryx, who are also desperate to book a ticket to the play-offs.

“We need to register at least four wins from our seven matches to qualify for the play-offs on first attempt,” said coach Justus Akhwesa, who also doubles up as a national experienced referee.

Oryx lost 37-46 to Eagle Wings last weekend and Teresa Ekise and Shraon Odera will still carry the scoring responsibility for the varsity students. Oryx occupy sixth place on 22 points from six wins and 10 loses. They must win at least four matches of the remaining six second leg outings to be assured of the top eight.

Tomorrow, women’s champions Equity Bank risk forfeiting two points should they skip their match against Kenyatta University Oryx scheduled for 2:30pm.

Coach David Maina said that they cannot honour the fixture because four of his team players - guard Samba Mjomba, Annerose Mandela, forwards Betty Kananu and Belinda Akoth - are on national duty at the Afrobasket championship in Dakar, Senegal.

“Our four top players are out on national duty and the competition rules stipulates that the league fixtures should be rescheduled in such a situation until we are full house,’’ he insisted.

Competition secretary Joseph Amoko, who had drawn up the revised fixture pitting two-time champions Equity Bank against Oryx could not be reached for comment.

In the men’s Division One, Zetech Titans and Trailblazers will be fighting relegation when they clash in their critical second leg match starting at 10am.

The varsity students and Trailblazers are in tenth and eleventh on 23 and 15 points respectively. Both teams need victory to escape relegation as they have already been ruled out of the play-offs.

Veteran guard Abel Kimondo, Raymond Wanjohi and Sulieman Gakure will lead high-riding Barclays Bank against Strathmore University.