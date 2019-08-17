Thunder strike Blades to claim top spot

By CAXTON APOLLO

By TITUS MAERO

Thunder Saturday completed a double over Strathmore University Blades at Nyayo Gymnasium to move top of the men's basketball Premier League standings.

Just like the first leg where Thunder defeated the varsity students 77-72, Blades put up a spirited fight but Sadat Gaya's charges held on to win 56-48.

Thunder now lead the log with 32 points, one ahead of Ulinzi Warriors who did not have league assignments this weekend due to the ongoing East Africa Military Games.

Thunder went into offensive from the onset heavily punishing the varsity students with a 10-0 run. Forwards Kevin Chogo, Emmanuel Soja and shooting guard Griffins Ligare were Thunder's secret weapon in first quarter.

Blades' poor start forced coach Tony Ochieng to call his first time out and send Shilton Ochieng and Fidel Okoth into the fray. The introduction of the duo helped Blades settle but Thunder led 20-9 at the end of first quarter. Thunder went further ahead 31-19 at the break.

Blades saw their coach Ochieng ejected with six minutes left leaving his assistant Susan Manya in charge. Guard Reuben Muraya sunk two three pointers to reduce the deficit to only one basket (47-49) with only three minutes 38 seconds to go.

Strathmore University Blades coach Tony Ochieng gives instructions from the touchline against Thunder during their Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League match at Nyayo Gymnasium on August 17, 2019. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Thunder's experience came to the fore as international shooting guard Ligare and Soja won the game for their side from the free-throw line.

Ligare scored 15 points, Chogo had 14 and Soja added 10 for Thunder. Guard Reuben Muraya replied with 11 and Ken Dwallo got 12 for Blades.

Thunder coach Sadat Gaya said: "We had good offence and defence from start but broke down in last two quarters. Our defence leaked allowing Blades to get easy balls to score. We still maintained our winning streak and being number one is a motivation for the team."

Blades coach Ochieng said: "I'm impressed by the brilliant performance from the boys in the last two quarters. We stopped our opponents' transition after a poor start. I did not deserve to be given marching orders, the referees must do proper evaluation and avoid emotions."

In another men's Premier League match at the same venue, Jeremiah Aliva nailed game-high 14 points to help Eldonets rally from behind to squeeze a narrow 50-47 win over hosts Kenya College of Accountancy University.

KCA-U, who lost with over 20 points margin in Eldoret, had done their home work well to race to a 16-8 lead at the end of first quarter. Eldonets, who stepped up in the fourth quarter, trailed 24-25 at half-time.

With one minute 34 seconds left, forward Felix Mfwaya missed three crucial free-throws for KCA-U when Eldonets were leading by only half a basket at 47-48. Coach Maurice Ouma's last time-out yielded fruit with man-of-the match Jeremiah Alivia sinking two free-throw shots at the death to secure the win at 50-47. KCA-U's Brian Ondari replied with 14 points.

Eldonets head coach Maurice Ouma lauded his opponents for putting up a decent show. "Our opponents played well because we had beaten them with over 20 points at home. We did not have adequate time to prepare because of heavy rains in Eldoret which interrupted our outdoor training. We are now headed for the play-offs on our first attempt which is an achievement, " said Ouma.

KCA-U coach Charles Goro said the result casts doubt over their play-off berth. "We have narrowed our chances of qualifying for the play-offs by losing a key game. We had better chances of winning but we missed 17 free-throws and committed many turn-overs," noted Goro.

In men's Division Two played at the same venue, Neosasa remained on course to qualify for the play-offs when they defeated Mombasa-based Baobab Blazers 63-57. Star Edwin Ochieng scored 11 points and Evans Michieka 10 for Neosasa, who battled from down 25-31 at the break to garner two vital second leg points.

Western Delight’s Gloria Musimbi (left) dribbles past Zetech University’s Evelyn Nabwire during their Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Women Premier League match at Kakamega Police Canteen Ground, Kakamega on August 17, 2019. PHOTO | TITUS MAERO |NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Kakamega, Zetech University enhanced their chances of qualifying for the women's Premier League play-offs with a 57-31 win over Western Delight at Kakamega Police Canteen Ground on Saturday.

Following the victory, Zetech took their tally to 27 points but stayed fourth having won 11 games and lost five. On the other hand, relegation threatened Western Delight maintained 11th place with 17 points from one win and 15 losses.

Jackline Kogo scored 12 points in the first quarter as Zetech took a 17-1 lead before securing the second quarter 19-13 to head to the break leading 36-14.

Kogo and Vivian Akinyi were Zetech's top scorers with 12 points apiece while Gloria Musimbi and Euphrasia Kageha replied for Western Delight with eight points each.

Zetech coach Morris Obilo said the victory was a great motivation to his side.

“My main objective at this stage in the league is ensure that we win all the remaining six matches to enable us feature in the play-offs at the end of the regular season,” Obilo said.

Delight tactician Donald Liru said he is determined to win all the remaining matches in order to avoid relegation.

“I'm confident the girls will work hard in the remaining matches in order to evade the relegation axe,” said Liru.

Saturday results

Men's Premier League

Thunder 56-48 Blades

Eldonets 50-47 KCA-U

Men's Division One League

Neosasa 63-57 Baobab Blazers

Women's Premier League