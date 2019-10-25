Ulinzi, Thunder begin quest for title in play-offs

By CAXTON APOLLO

Two top guns Ulinzi Warriors and Thunder will be involved in men’s Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League play-offs quarter-final Game One matches which get under way in Kisumu and Eldoret on Saturday.

Seven-time champions Ulinzi, who qualified for the play-offs after finishing top in regular season with 43 points, will open their campaign to recapture the crown against hosts Kisumu Lakeside. Game One of the best-of-three series will be played at Kenyatta Sports Ground from 11am.

Ulinzi Warriors, who last won the league title four years ago, will have an advantage of hosting Lakeside in Game Two and Three in case of a 1-1 tie at Nyayo next weekend.

Coach William Balozi’s charges defeated Lakeside 64-39 in the first leg and again harvested maximum two points against their opponents away in Kisumu in the second leg. Shooting guards Eric Mutoro, Victor Bosire, forwards John Washika and James Mwangi and are expected to steer the soldiers to victory.

Lakeside under coach John Ogilo narrowly qualified for the play-offs after they clobbered USIU-A Tigers 74-64 in their make-or-break last second leg match at home.

Balozi said: "We have trained well and we must work extra hard to win the crucial opener against the hosts who will have an advantage of their home outdoor court. Winning Game One will relieve us from pressure in the remaining two ties in Nairobi.”

