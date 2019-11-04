alexa Ulinzi, Thunder enter play-offs semis - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Basketball

Ulinzi, Thunder enter play-offs semis

Monday November 4 2019

Thunder's Benjamin Oneya (left) and Eldonets' George Oyoo during their Kenya Basketball Federation men Premier League play-offs Game Three at Nyayo Gymnasium on November 3, 2019. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

Thunder's Benjamin Oneya (left) and Eldonets' George Oyoo during their Kenya Basketball Federation men Premier League play-offs Game Three at Nyayo Gymnasium on November 3, 2019. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • Top seed Ulinzi Warriors defeated Lakeside 94-63 in Game Two of the best-of-three series to book a ticket to the semi-final
  • Second seeds Thunder, eliminated newcomers Eldonets 2-1 to qualify for their second semi-final in a row
  • Red-hot Kenya international shooting guard Griffin Ligare scored a game-high 28 points and forward Kevin Chogo added 20
Advertisement
 
CAXTON APOLLO
By CAXTON APOLLO
More by this Author

Top guns Ulinzi Warriors and Thunder qualified for the basketball Premier League play-offs semi-finals at Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium at the weekend.

Ulinzi Warriors, who topped the 12-team table standings with 43 points, proved they are a force to reckon with this season when they knocked out lowly rated Kisumu Lakeside 2-0 in the play-off quarter finals on Saturday.

Top seeds Ulinzi Warriors, who are on course to lift their eighth championship, defeated Lakeside 94-63 in Game Two of the best-of-three series to book a ticket to the semi-final.

Ulinzi had earlier laboured to beat Lakeside 80-78 in Game One in Kisumu.

Second seeds Thunder, eliminated newcomers Eldonets 2-1 to qualify for their second semi-final in a row.

After going down 53-63 in the opening Game One in Eldoret, Thunder bounced back to win Game Two 82-50 on Saturday to lock the series 1-1.

Also Read

Advertisement

Thunder went ahead to seal Eldonets fate by defeating their opponents 52-33 in the decisive Game Three on Sunday to qualify for the best-of-five series semi-finals.

Red-hot Kenya international shooting guard Griffin Ligare scored a game-high 28 points and forward Kevin Chogo added 20.

They were responsible for Thunder’s tremendous performance to reach the semi-finals.

The duo made coach Maurice Ouma’s Eldonets look ordinary as they trailed 21-35 at the breather in Game Three.

Eldonets, who were taking part in the play-offs for the first time, had sailed through after finishing seventh in regular season with 31 points.

Thunder’s coach Sadat Gaya said: “We started working on the scoring after losing Game One and also tightened the defence which finally paid dividends as we won two consecutive matches to qualify for the semi-finals. The focus now is to reach the final.”

Eldonets head coach Maurice Ouma said: “We lost due to inexperience with my players making unnecessary mistakes. I have a young team to be retained to perform better in the next season.’’

Ulinzi Warriors will meet the winner between Kenya Ports Authority and Strathmore University Blades in the semi-finals.

Advertisement