Ulinzi Warriors end KPA's title reign

By CAXTON APOLLO

More by this Author

Defending champions Kenya Ports Authority on Saturday relinquished their men's Kenya basketball Federation Premier League title when rivals Ulinzi Warriors beat them 77-70 in Game Four

of the play-offs semi-final at Nyayo National Stadium.

Ulinzi Warriors, who had lost 3-0 to KPA last year, will now meet Thunder in this play-off final with Game One set for Tuesday after sealing the 3-1 victory against the Dockers.

Ulinzi Warriors had sounded a warning of avenging last year's defeat by winning Game Three 85-74 on Friday to take a 2-1 lead.

"We played according to plan and knocking out KPA is a big step forward to reclaim the title that has eluded us since 2015.We shall work to correct mistakes before we meet Thunder," said Ulinzi coach William Balozi.

KPA assistant coach Sammy Kiki conceded defeat.

"We congratulate Ulinzi who had a great season this year. We needed to win Game Three on Friday, but lost complicating our chances of survival," he said.

Advertisement

Ulinzi led from start to finish with KPA, who missed the services of key forward Aerial Okal, who was ejected on Friday, trailing 38-47 at half-time. Shooting guard Eric Mutoro destroyed the dockers, scoring a game high 28 points, John Washika fired 15 and team-mate Victor Bosire chipped in 12.

KPA responded with 25points from Job Byron and Ken Wachira 13.

Thunder beat newcomers Emyba 73-71 in Game Four to qualify for their first ever final. Thunder eliminated Emyba 3-1 in the best-of-five series semi-final.

In the men's Division One final, Terrorists were declared new league champions after they defeated Pirates 3-1.