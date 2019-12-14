Ulinzi Warriors win basketball title

Ulinzi Warriors' Never Say Die spirit was on display as the soldiers recovered from 19 points down in the fourth quarter to beat Thunder 67-63 to win the 2019 National Classic Basketball League title at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

The soldiers, who went into Game Four leading 2-1, were starring at the risk of going into the closeout Game Five after finding themselves 35-50, 40-60 and 41-60 down deep in the third quarter before staging a stunning comeback in a dramatic encounter to seal the series 3-1.

Ulinzi had to come from behind to tie the series 1-1 after losing Game One 73-75 to Thunder, and were stronger in Game Three.