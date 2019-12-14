Ulinzi Warriors win basketball title
Saturday December 14 2019
Ulinzi Warriors' Never Say Die spirit was on display as the soldiers recovered from 19 points down in the fourth quarter to beat Thunder 67-63 to win the 2019 National Classic Basketball League title at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.
The soldiers, who went into Game Four leading 2-1, were starring at the risk of going into the closeout Game Five after finding themselves 35-50, 40-60 and 41-60 down deep in the third quarter before staging a stunning comeback in a dramatic encounter to seal the series 3-1.
Ulinzi had to come from behind to tie the series 1-1 after losing Game One 73-75 to Thunder, and were stronger in Game Three.
More to follow.....