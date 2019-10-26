Warriors sink Lakeside in Game One

By CAXTON APOLLO

By DONNA ATOLA

Top seeded Ulinzi Warriors outlasted Kisumu Lakeside 80-78 in Game One of their Kenya Basketball Federation men's Premier League play-offs quarter-finals at Jomo Kenyatta Sports Ground in Kisumu on Saturday.

Eric Mutoro and Victor Bosire posted 38 and 22 points respectively to lead visiting Warriors to victory.

Lakeside’s Justus Okitoyi and captain Dennis Wekesa forwarded 22 and 16 points respectively to lead the team.

Ulinzi coach William Balozi attributed the win to the spirited fight showcased by his players.

“It was a tough match, with Lakeside having home advantage, I must say my players did well,” said Balozi.

“We are looking forward to hosting them in Nairobi in our next match and I am certain we will win again. They must be prepared for a tough match in Nairobi because we will raise the standards,” added Balozi.

“We faced challenges of playing an outdoor match. We are used to playing matches in the gymnasium and factors like wind really affected my players and it was an advantage to our opponents who are familiar with the outdoor game."

Lakeside coach Paddy Agoro blamed their defeat to mistakes he termed as "absurd”.

“We have lost this match thanks to the slight mistakes my players committed, mistakes that were avoidable and Warriors capitalised on them. Our box outs were pathetic and it cost the team greatly,” said Agoro.

TERRORISTS START WELL

Elsewhere, University of Nairobi's Terrorists made a flying start in the men's basketball Division One League play-offs-quarter-final with a 59-39 victory over Strathmore University in Game One at USIU-A Outdoor Courts.

Terrorists, who are battling for the return in the Premier League, qualified for the top eight-team play-offs after scooping second position with 38 points in regular season. Terrorists will need a second victory to qualify for the semis on a 2-0 run.

Strathmore booked a ticket to the play-offs after finishing seventh with 33 points in the regular season.

In another match, KCITI who grabbed top position in the regular season, made a good start in men's Division Two League when they defeated Baobab Blazers 71-60 in Game One. Game Two and Game Three will be played in Mombasa. Baobab Blazers were rated eighth on 37 points.