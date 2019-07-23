Ulinzi tighten grip on top spot in basketball league

Ulinzi Warriors enhanced their chances of emerging top seeds in the regular season of the men’s basketball Premier League after winning their weekend encounter at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium at the weekend.

Ulinzi Warriors brushed aside Kenya College of Accountancy-University 57-42 in their return leg match to maintain the league leadership with 31 points on Sunday.

The Soldiers, who are determined to reclaim the league title they lost to Kenya Ports Authority three year’s ago, have registered 15 victories and only one loss. Warriors are now four points clear with reigning champions KPA, who lie in second position, four points adrift.

Thunder slipped to the third spot on 25 points. Thunder, who had no engagement have two games in hand on the Warriors. Thunder have won 12 matches and lost one but with an advantage of having beaten the leaders 68-55 in the first leg.

KPA, who have already lost three matches this term, are gunning for a fourth straight title.

Ulinzi’s comfortable 57-42 win over KCA-U did not come as a fluke. The six-time champions had shooting guard Victor Bosire connecting seven points which included a three-pointer inside the first three minutes. Warriors raced a 16-7 lead at end of the first quarter. KCA-U, who were still in celebration mood after having rocked Umoja 48-43 on Saturday, trailed 32-18 at the breather. Forward James Mwangi and Alvin Nyangweso stepped in the absence of shooting guard Eric Mutoro, who is with Kenya’s national team for Afro Basketball Championship in Bamako, Mali, to score game-high 13 points each.

KCA-U garnered three points from their two outings to remain on course to qualify for the play-offs after increasing their points tally 21. The varsity students have are seventh - from five wins and 11 losses.

"We played good defence restricting Ulinzi to a low scoring result but lost because we had used all the energy to beat Umoja 48-43 on Saturday," coach Charles Goro said.

"Warriors coach William Balozi said: "We are headed to finish either in first or second position to avoid meeting Thunder until in the play-offs finals."

SUMMARISED RESULTS