Warriors, Eldonets look to close out quarter-final play-offs

By CAXTON APOLLO

More by this Author

Ulinzi Warriors and newcomers Eldonets will look to close out their quarter-final play-offs of the men’s Premier League in game twos at Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium on Saturday.

Eldonets, who are headed into the history books of qualifying for the semi-final for the first time, rocked experienced Thunder 63-53 in Game One in Eldoret.

Ulinzi Warriors, on the other hand, started their campaign to lift their eighth championship with a narrow 80-78 victory over much-improved Lakeside in Kisumu.

The best-of-three series could very well end on Saturday. The two teams will only need to register second victories in the afternoon to become the first sides to book their passage to the semi-finals.

However, Thunder and Lakeside cannot be ruled out and can stretch the series to a decisive final Game Three. Should the two avenge defeat, the series will stretch to Sunday at the same venue. Winners will advance to the best-of-five play-offs semi-finals.

In other play-offs quarters, Equity Bank were scheduled to play Emyba in Game One at Nyayo Friday night. Fourth seeded Kenya Ports Authority, who are also the defending champions, were drawn against fifth seeded Strathmore University’s Blades.

Related Stories Ulinzi, Eldonets make statement of intent

Advertisement

Focus though is on debutants Eldonets, who are one match away from the semi-final in their debut season in the Premier League. Eldonets finished seventh to qualify for the play-offs with 31 points and showed their form with victory against fancied Thunder.

The big victory has given forwards James Omweno, George Oyoo and Jeremiah Aliva the motivation to send home Thunder.

Eldonets coach Maurice Ouma said: “We have every reason to win Game Two again because we have now beaten our opponents twice with a 10-point margin.

“We have seriously worked on our previous mistakes with a strategy of reducing international point guard Griffins Ligare’s scoring chances to realise our dream."

The shooting guard scored a game-high 20 points in that game.

Thunder are seeking to win their first league title after several attempts and their coach Collins Gaya must pull off a remarkable fight back to remain in the running.

Ligare, Nate Terry, Kevin Chogo and Jack Agunda must be at their best to give Thunder a chance to stay alive in the competition.

“We failed to execute critical baskets and our defence also leaked. Our opponents had a great game at their backyard and we must work extra hard to counter-attack their aggressive offense," said Gaya.

Ulinzi Warriors finished top in the regular season with 43 points but found the going tough against eighth seeded Lakeside in Kisumu.

They had to dig deep for a narrow half a basket victory leaving their coach William Balozi a worried man.

“Lakeside effectively utilised their outdoor home court advantage to frustrate our moves," said Balozi.

“We now also have an advantage of playing two matches at home and have trained well to win Game Two to sail into the semi-final."

Dangerous shooting guards Eric Mutoro, who sunk 35 points, Victor Bosire, who added 23, William Ochieng and Tiberius Menya are Ulinzi’s men to watch before their home crowd.

In the men’s Division One play-offs Game Two matches, Blazers need to defeat rivals Zetech Titans in Game Two to qualify for the semi-final.

Blazers battled from behind to win Game One 57-55 last weekend to lead the series 1-0.

In men’s Division Two quarter-final matches, KCITI will host Baobab Blazers having won Game One 71-60. Coastal Kings will be at home to NIBS in Game Two in Mombasa having lost the opener 42-62.

Kisii University to host fellow students Riara University in Game One of their women’s Division One play-off tie.

In the women’s Premier League second leg matches, relegation threatened USIU-A Flames will walk a tight rope against Strathmore University at 2.30pm. On Sunday, Flames - who are second last on the table standings with 25 points - will again face baptism of fire against Zetech University. USIU-A must win the two matches to evade the chop.

FIXTURES

Saturday

At Nyayo: KCITI v Baobab Blazers (8.30am), Zetech Titans v Blazers (10am), JKUAT v Nebulas (11.30am), KCA-U v Strathmore University (1pm), USIU-A Flames v Strathmore University (2.30pm), Ulinzi Warriors v Lakeside (4pm), Thunder v Eldonets (5.30pm).

KPA Makande Gymnasium: Coastal Kings v NIBS (4pm)

Kisii: Kisii University v Riara University (9am). Eldoret: Eldonets v Kisumu Lady Bucks (9am).

Sunday

At Nyayo: JKUAT v KPA Youth (8.30am), Baobab Blazers v KCITI (10am), Strathmore University v Terrorists (11.30am), USIU-A Flames v Zetech University (1pm), Equity Bank v Strathmore University (2.30pm), Eldonets v Thunder (4pm), Lakeside v Ulinzi Warriors (5.30pm)