Warriors rout Umoja, USIU labour to dispatch KU

By PHILIP ONYANGO

Eric Mutoro scored a game-high 38 points to steer runaway league leaders Ulinzi Warriors to a well-deserved deserved 74-64 victory over Umoja in a tough but entertaining National Classic basketball league match at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium in Nairobi on Saturday.

At the same time, United States International University - Africa (USIU-A) women registered a hard-fought 46-43 victory over fellow students Kenyatta University Oryx in a match which went into overtime.

Also winning their match in men’s league yesterday are Eagle Wings, who were forced to come from behind to beat visiting Western Delight 53-38, while Emyba welcomed Eldonets to Nairobi with a narrow 73-71 victory in a match which could have gone either way.

Against Umoja, Ulinzi Warriors took a 14-12 first quarter lead and raced to a 19-18 second quarter advantage for a narrow 33-30 half-time score.

Other scorers for Ulinzi were Victor Bosire, who managed 12 points while James Mwangi had 10 for the soldiers who registered a fourth straight win.

Umoja replied through Allan Ouma, who managed 18 points.

The action-packed women’s league match between Kenyatta University’s Oryx and USIU went into extra time after a 38-38 full-time score.

During extra time, Cliff Owuor's USIU made eight points, while Gitau Waringo's KU Oryx scored on five to go down fighting 46-46.