Warriors rout Umoja, USIU labour to dispatch KU

Saturday March 30 2019

USIU's Ariel Ortega in action against Umoja during their Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League match on March 23, 2019 at Nyayo Stadium. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

In Summary

  • Eagle Wings win in women’s competition
  • Ulinzi overpower opponents at Nyayo Stadium Gymnasium to keep top spot in men’s league
By PHILIP ONYANGO
Eric Mutoro scored a game-high 38 points to steer runaway league leaders Ulinzi Warriors to a well-deserved deserved 74-64 victory over Umoja in a tough but entertaining National Classic basketball league match at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium in Nairobi on Saturday.

At the same time, United States International University - Africa (USIU-A) women registered a hard-fought 46-43 victory over fellow students Kenyatta University Oryx in a match which went into overtime.

Also winning their match in men’s league yesterday are Eagle Wings, who were forced to come from behind to beat visiting Western Delight 53-38, while Emyba welcomed Eldonets to Nairobi with a narrow 73-71 victory in a match which could have gone either way.

Against Umoja, Ulinzi Warriors took a 14-12 first quarter lead and raced to a 19-18 second quarter advantage for a narrow 33-30 half-time score.

Other scorers for Ulinzi were Victor Bosire, who managed 12 points while James Mwangi had 10 for the soldiers who registered a fourth straight win.

Umoja replied through Allan Ouma, who managed 18 points.

The action-packed women’s league match between Kenyatta University’s Oryx and USIU went into extra time after a 38-38 full-time score.

During extra time, Cliff Owuor's USIU made eight points, while Gitau Waringo's KU Oryx scored on five to go down fighting 46-46.

Frida Yabomba top-scored for USIU with 18 points, while Jemimah Night managed six. KU Oryx had Teresia Ekise managing a game-high 20 points, while Sharon Odera scored 13 points.

