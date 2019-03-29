Warriors train guns on Umoja lads, USIU focus on rebuilding

By PHILIP ONYANGO

Ulinzi Warriors have a chance to stretch their lead atop the National Classic basketball league standings when they host Umoja at the Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium in Nairobi on Saturday.

The soldiers have so far collected a maximum six points from three matches. They beat Strathmore Blades 73-51, Kenya College of Accountancy 51-38 and hammered Equity Bank 63-50.

Ulinzi take to the courts at 1:30pm hoping to make light work of an otherwise stubborn Umoja who beat Emyba 65-57 in their last assignment at the same venue last weekend. Ulinzi will be buoyed by their star-studded line-up of shooting guards Alvin Nyangweso, Victor Bosire, Eric Mutoro, and forwards James Mwangi and William Ochieng.

The soldiers also welcome back gifted point guard Tiberius Menya who has been away. The returning Menya should make a huge difference in coach William Balozi’s game plan.

“We have started well and truth be told, our new players have fitted well in the system due to their high level of maturity in the game. The sky is the limit,” Balozi said.

Stephen Okwako’s Umoja will however not be a pushover as they posted good results last season and missed the top three by a whisker.

Coach Gitau Waringo’s Kenyatta University Oryx, who have lost four players to other clubs, might struggle against their fellow students United States International University (USIU) Flames who are coached by Cliff Owuor formerly based in Rwanda.

Bryl Milungo and Rachael Wandago have joined Kenya Ports Authority while Rose Mshila and Berine Awuor joined Eagle Wings leaving the Thika road students exposed.

USIU, on the other hand, are also on a rebuilding mission after losing almost the entire team with the exception of point guard Jemimah Night.

Saturday:

Kisumu - Lady Bucks v Kisii University (9am)

Nakuru: Egerton v Edlonets (9am); Egerton v Mustang (10.30am); Nakuru v Lions (12 noon); Renegades v MKU Thika (1:30pm)

USIU courts: JKUAT v NIBS (9am); Riara v Mustang (12pm); KDF Morans vs KAA (1:30pm); Barclays vs A.N.U. (3pm); Blazers vs Strathmore (4:30pm)

Nyayo Gymnasium: KU Pirates v Zetech (9am); Eagle Wings v Western Delight (10:30am); KU Oryx v USIU Flames (12pm); Ulinzi v Umoja (1:30pm); Emyba v Eldonets (3pm); USIU Tigers v Blades (4:30pm)

Sunday: