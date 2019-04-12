Warriors up against World Hope in basketball league

By CAXTON APOLLO

More by this Author

Ulinzi Warriors are out to extend their good run in the Kenya Basketball Federation men’s Premier League title when they play underdogs World Hope at United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) grounds in Ruaraka from 4.30pm on Saturday.

Last year’s losing finalists Ulinzi Warriors start as favourites to win against the struggling World Hope. The soldiers won four straight first leg matches before crashing 68-55 to Thunder last weekend but the team, coached by William Balozi, recovered to defeat USIU-A Tigers 55-50 in a subsequent match, proving that they are top contenders to reclaim the league title they last won three years ago.

World Hope were humiliated 51-48 by Kenya College of Accountancy-University but they rediscovered their winning ways to upset Umoja 67-56 last weekend.

Ulinzi Warriors will rely heavily on newly-recruited shooting guard Victor Bosire, Joseph Khaemba, forward James Mwangi and veteran John Washika as they seek two crucial first leg points.

Ulinzi team manager Stephen Bartilol said: “It was a bad day for us to lose unbeaten record and after working on our weak areas. We missed the services of forward Alvin Nyangweso, who is now back to boost the team attack."

Ulinzi will travel to Mombasa to meet champions KPA next weekend. In its remaining first leg fixtures, Ulinzi will play Eldonets, Lakeside and Emyba before the first leg ends on May 5.

In the women’s Premier League Storms, who lost 41-60 to Strathmore University Swords at the weekend, will meet coach Ever line Kedogo’s Eagle Wings in a match that could go either way. Eagle Wings, fresh from beating Kenyatta University Oryx 65-51, will rely on their dependable scorers Winnie Wafula and Mshilla Rose for points. Storms again play hosts USIU-A Storms today at 1.30pm.

Pressure will be on Storms shooting star Steffie Ngabire and veteran Angela Luchivya as the team seeks to avoid dropping points in the first leg.

Coach Justus Akwhesa’s Tangit Sparks, formerly Masaku Sparks, will have a tall order as they take on newly-promoted Africa Nazarene University.

Tangit Sparks narrowly lost 46-44 to University of Nairobi Dynamites in their last match and are expected to come out fighting in search of their first win in four outings.

In Nakuru, hosts Egerton University men and women’s teams will host Nairobi-based fellow Riara University students in the men’s Division One matches starting at 9am. Nakuru Club, who are regular campaigners will play host to Zetech University popularly known as “Titans".

On Sunday, Thunder, who garnered maximum four points after ending Ulinzi Warriors unbeaten run, will face newcomers Emyba at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium from 4.30pm.

Equity Bank men and women’s teams will return to the same venue to meet their opponents Tangit Sparks and USIU-A Tigers respectively. Equity Bank men’s side demolished Umoja 58-44 while their women counter parks, who are the reigning champions, whitewashed Kenyatta University Oryx 69-33 last weekend.

In Kakamega, hosts Western Delight tackle newly promoted University of Nairobi’s Dynamites in the women’s Premier League while Nebulas have a date with Little Prince in the men’s lower tier first leg match.

Blades, who had no engagement last weekend, will bhost Kisumu-based Lakeside with Footprints locking horns with impressive Strathmore University Sword in their women’s Premier League showdown.

FIXTURES

Saturday

At USIU-A Court A: JKUAT V 4-Christ (9am), NIBS v Neosasa (10.30am), MKU Thika v Mustangs (12pm), ANU v Strathmore University (1.30pm), Lions v KDF Morans (3pm), KAA v Barclays Banks (4.30pm). Nakuru: Renegades v Riara University (9am), Egerton University v Riara University (10.30am), Egerton University v Riara University (12pm), Nakuru Club (1.30pm).

USIU-A Court B: Pirates v Blazers (9am), Eagles Wings v Storms (10.30am), Tangit Sparks v ANU (12pm), USIU-A Flames v Storms (1.30pm), Emyba v Lakeside (3pm), World Hope v Ulinzi Warriors (4.30pm). Kakamega Police Canteen: Nebulas v Upper Hill School (9am), Western Delight v Zetech University (10.30am).

Sunday