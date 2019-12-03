Why KPA is staring at Fiba ban

By PHILIP ONYANGO

More by this Author

Kenya Ports Authority women’s team risk being banned by continental basketball governing body Fiba Africa should they fail to travel to Cairo for the Africa Club Championships that tips off on Saturday.

Kenya Basketball Federation Secretary General Vitalis Gode in a letter to the KPA managing director Daniel Manduku Monday said the team will also have to pay Sh2 million fine before they are allowed to take part in any international basketball events in future.

"I acknowledge receipt of your letter dated November 29,2019, notifying the Federation of KPA's inability to support the teams for international activities under reference. Regrettably, this notification comes outside the withdrawal window since the draws an eligibility lists for the events have since been processed and published,” Gode responded to a letter earlier written to the federation by KPA. “Accordingly, and by our international federation statutes as adopted by Fiba Africa, the club is liable for penalty amounting to $20,000 and other administrative functions as deemed by the relevant by Fiba Technical Committee. This course will have adverse effects on Kenyan activities,” the letter to KPA further said.

NO JURISDICTION

Gode said that the federation has no jurisdiction in funding club activities as they rely on the government exchequer.

Earlier, Kenya Basketball Federation treasurer Peter Orero had said it was not the responsibility of the federation to sponsor clubs and asked KPA management to ensure the team travelled to avoid punishment from Fiba.

Advertisement

“Funding the clubs has never been the responsibility of the federation or government but individual institutions. Furthermore, as a federation, we do not have any funds and have had to fully rely on the government,” said Orero.

According to him, KPA should not have entered the teams in the championships in the first place if they knew they did not have funds and pleaded with them to do everything possible to save the country any embarrassment.