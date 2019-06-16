Zetech stop Storms in tough league tie

By PHILIP ONYANGO

Zetech University shocked pre match favourites Storms hitting them 48-41 in a tough and entertaining women’s Premier League basketball match at Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium on Sunday.

This happened as Kenya Ports Authority completed a successful weekend with a resounding 71-27 victory over Tangit Sparks at the same venue to collect maximum four points in another women’s Premier League match.

Also winning their game easily was defending champions Equity Bank, who humiliated African Nazarene University (ANU) 96-52 in a one sided encounter.

In this tension charged encounter between Zetech and Storms, inspirational shooting guard Maureen Bosire is all the students needed to silence their big talking opponents, scoring a game high 23 points which included four three points.

Zetech led 13-8 before the Storms hit back to lead 23-20 at half time. The students however stayed calm to lead the third and fourth quarters 14-10, and 14-08 for the sweet victory.

Other scorers for Zetech were Eva Nabwire, who had seven points, while Teresia Oloo managed six.

"We have been improving by every game after losing several players last season and were sure they would not take us seriously," Zetech University coach Maurice Obilo said.

KPA women, who had beaten Strathmore Swords 59-39 on Saturday, were in an even better shape against Tangit Sparks, whom they led in all the four quarters.

Internationals Hilda Indasi, Seline Okumu, Christine Akinyi, Beryl Aoko, Debra Atieno, Becky Nkatha and Debra Atieno all contributed in the huge win, with Indasi and Aoko the most impressive.