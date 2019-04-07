Kanbis defend Nairobi tournament title

By RICHARD MWANGI

Kanbis retained the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association knock-out tournament title after their dependable batsman, Ramesh Mepani, played a brilliant half a century in their five runs win over Swamibapa in the final at Sikh Union ground in Nairobi on Sunday.

Mepani’s 62 came off 73 deliveries with five boundaries and was Kanbis’ highest scorer. Batting first Kanbis set a target of 162 for the loss of nine wickets in their allotted 50 overs.

Mepani’s son, Jayant also got half a ton, 59 that came off 112 balls with five boundaries.

Father and son shared a fourth wicket partnership of 56, the best stand for the team.

Dhiren Gondaria (36 off 17 balls with six boundaries), Sachin Bhudia (29 off 35 balls with four boundaries and a six), and Rakep Ankit Hirani (27 off 36 balls with two boundaries and a six) and Rakep Patel (17 off 36 balls with two boundaries and a six) were the other Kanbis’ batsmen who posted double digit figures on the scoreboard.

Swamibapa’s Mitesh Sanghani was Kanbis’ main execution taking four wickets for 81.

James Ngoche (2/33), Naman Patel (1/48) and Morris Ouma, who took one wicket without conceding a run, were the other wicket takers.

In reply, Swamibapa fought gallantly and scored 257 for the loss of seven wickets in their allotted overs.

Naman top scored for Swamibapa with half a century, 88 that came off 115 balls with seven boundaries and three sixes.

Naman and Pankaj Sanghani (29 off 44 balls with five boundaries) gave Swamibapa a flying start with their opening partnership of 73.

The other Swamibapa batsmen who contributed meaningful runs for their team were Mitesh Sanghani, who was unbeaten on 45, that came off 31 balls with three boundaries).

Morris Ouma (34 off 31 balls with a boundary and two sixes), Irfan Karim (22 off 48 balls with a boundary) and Mayur Pindolia (12 off 10 balls) also but in their shift with the bat.