Bangladesh coach for high performance Nairobi camp

By RICHARD MWANGI

Bangladesh assistant coach Ryan Cook is one of the three coaches from the Gary Kirsten Cricket of South Africa who will come to conduct a high performance camp at the Nairobi Gymkhana from April 8-12.

Karan Kaul of Star Field Sports Academy, who are organising the camp, on Wednesday said that Cook will be accompanied to Nairobi by his father, Jimmy Cook and Garreth Van Hoesslin.

Karan said that 10 national team members and same number of emerging players, who took part in the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) league, will attend the camp. He also said that there will be a two-day refresher course for 25 coaches.

“We started the academy two years ago with five lads. We now have 250 children, from nine to 18 years. We have placed the youngsters in five categories: under-11, under-13, under-15, under-17 and under-19," said Karan.

"We organise some games for the younger children who are nine years to get them interest in the game of cricket."

“We have a team of nine coaches. We train the youngsters on Saturdays and have a league for both under-13 and under-15 boys twice in a month.”

Karan said that six teams: Star Field, Sikh Union, Kongonis, Kanbis, Obuya Academy and Cutchi Leva compete in the under-13 league. The same teams plus Ruaraka take part in the under-15 event.