Clubs strive to thrive despite endless CK wrangles

By RICHARD MWANGI

More by this Author

The youthful Ruaraka cricket team proved they are no longer whipping boys when they shocked Swamibapa beating them by six wickets in the semi-finals of the Invitational Hirani Telecoms Twenty20 tournament at Jamhuri High School on Saturday.

In the final at Sikh Union on Sunday, Ruaraka showed little respect to star-studded Kanbis, forcing them to fight tooth and nail before they could triumph with six wickets with five balls in hand.

However, Ruaraka has one more hurdle to clear, to reach the 50 overs final, to prove that they have come of age as far as the game is concerned. The 50 overs league is set to kick off on Sunday.

The majority of Nairobi clubs affiliated to Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) have joined hands to run their own tournaments as they await the ratification of Cricket Kenya constitution which was written by a body of 10 people chaired by lawyer Samuel Muthomi.

One of the committee members, who chose to remain anonymous as he was not authorised to speak on behalf of the committee, on Monday said: “We presented draft constitution to the board of Cricket Kenya on Sunday.”

He added: “The CK board will go through the draft constitution before it is taken for public participation. Once the constitution was ratified, elections will be held to usher in officials at both county and national levels.”

Related Stories Red-hot Odhiambo steers Kanbis to Hirani T20 title

The crisis in CK started on February 27, 2018 with the resignation of two members of the board, chairlady Jackie Janmohamed and development director, Abhijeet Raza Sakar.

A caretaker committee was formed, the matters were taken to court before the warring parties could agree to come together and form a CK board which then subsequently formed two committees - the Constitution and Cricket committees.

CK affiliates that are somehow active currently are NPCA and Coast Cricket Association (CCA). Rift Valley Cricket Association (RVCA) appears to have died with the demise of its former chairman, Martin Bentley in June 2013.