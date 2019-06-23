By RICHARD MWANGI

Coast Super Kings have retained the South Indian Cultural Society (SICS) cricket title after beating Rift Valley Challengers by six wickets Sunday in a thrilling final match at Nairobi Gymkhana.

Batting first, Rift Valley Challengers set a target of 195 by the time all their batsmen were sent back to the pavilion with a score of 194 runs and 11 balls of their allotted 40 overs in hand.

Vinod Kumnar blasted a scintillating century, 105 that came off 85 deliveries with10 boundaries and two sixes. Kumar’s efforts earned him man-of-the match award. Kumar was also his team’s highest runs getter.

The Challengers started their innings on a sour note when their opening batsman, Tilak Nagaraj, was adjudged run out for three, with the same number of runs showing on the scoreboard. At one point, the Challengers were deep in the woods.

Kumar took them out of the woods when he shared a fourth wicket partnership of 82 with Leson D;Souza (25 off 20 balls).Sunil Joseph (16 off 50 balls with two boundaries) was the only other Challengers’ batsman who contributed meaningful runs for his side.

Super Kings’ wickets were shared among Varun Prakash (3/16), Thabith Kaha (2/33, Praveen Rao (1/20), Naveen (1/23) and Dean Anthony (1/25).