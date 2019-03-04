Cricket umpires down tools as league kicks off

By RICHARD MWANGI

The Kenya Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association (KCU&SA) withdrew their services on Sunday as the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association 50 overs knockout tournament kicked off.

The KCU&SA appointing officer, Dennis Angara, on Monday said that he was instructed by a senior official of their association not to appoint match officials until the outstanding financial matters between the two associations were resolved.

The withholding of umpires affected the game between Kanbis, who were hosting Obuya Academy at Eastleigh High School on Sunday.

Angara said that matches should not be abandoned for lack of umpires. He said that the two competing teams could agree to have either their club officials or senior players to officiate their matches.

There were two NPCA Super Division matches on card on Sunday. The other game was between Swamibapa and Sikh Union at Jamhuri High School.

The game went on as planned and Swamibapa beat Sikh Union by seven wickets.

Batting first Sikh Union failed to cope with Swamibapa’s stiff bowling and tight fielding and lost wickets at a more regular interval without meaningful runs showing on the scoreboard. They were routed for a paltry 68 in 25.5 overs.

Harpreet Singh (21 off 26 balls with four boundaries) top scored for Sikh Union. Krushil Savia (10 off 33 balls) and Manhar Singh (10 off 11 balls with two boundaries) were the only other Sikh Union batsmen who posted double digit figures on the scoreboard.

Swamibapa’s wickets were shared among Jadavji Bhimji (4/11), Lameck Onyango (4/16) and Jigners Hirani (2/12).

In reply Swamibapa reached their target, 72 in just 9.5 overs with seven wickets in hand. However, Swamibapa had started their innings on a sour note when Gurleen Singh had their opening batsman, Pankaj Sanghani caught by Krushil for a duck with a score of a single run showingon the scoreboard.

For Sanghani’s opening partner, James Ngoche, it was a matter of walking in and out of the ground without scoring any run. Harsh Patel had Ngoche caught by Vraj Patel for a golden duck.

Gurdeep Singh who was unbeaten on 30 that came off 22 balls with four boundaries and a six and Morris Ouma who was also un beaten on 29 that came off 19 balls with four boundaries and a six share a wining fourth wicket stand of 62 runs.